Cloudy skies, but rain will only be seen by a few today

Thursday: Some patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy with isolated late PM showers for NOVA and southern Maryland. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 78 (73-81)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers across NOVA and southern Maryland, drier conditions likely to the north. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, Low: 55 (51-57)

Friday: Spotty AM showers possible to the south early, then gradually clearing skies and breezy. Winds: N 10-20 mph, High: 69 (64-72), Low: 45 (40-48)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

1st Day of Fall: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

After another fairly nice day across the area yesterday, clouds have made their return early this morning. This is keeping temperatures a good 10 degrees or more warmer than the previous two mornings, though it’s still cool in the 50’s. With moisture continuing to increase, we are seeing some patchy valley fog in spots, but nothing widespread. Much of the day today is going to be dry, as the remnants of Sally stay just south and an approaching cold front will be just north. Late this afternoon into the evening, Sally’s rainfall should enter into NOVA and southern MD, but the rest of us will be dry. This same setup holds through the overnight, though a stray shower with the passing cold front can’t be ruled out further north and west. Highs should be a little warmer than yesterday, and overnight lows will be in the 50’s once again.

With the cold front basically through the area, sweeping Sally’s remnants with it, by Friday morning we’re looking at gradually clearing conditions. A few spotty early AM showers to the south can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the sun will start breaking out as a breezy northerly wind gets going. All of this colder and drier air won’t be felt Friday afternoon, but by the overnight hours it will, as lows plummet down into the lower 40’s in most locations by Saturday morning.

Canadian high pressure will continue to hold in place through the weekend and into early next week, giving us lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to hold in the 60’s and lows will be all the way down in the 40’s, with a few upper 30’s certainly possible. As this high tries to move east, it’s likely to be bumped back west by what is likely to be Hurricane Teddy’s remnants over the Atlantic. This will keep sunny skies around through the 1st Day of Fall and into late next week as we warm up a little bit.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson