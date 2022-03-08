Good Tuesday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system; yet conditions will be dry through midnight before light showers build by dawn. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 30s, locally near freezing in the mountains. Wintry precipitation is in the forecast for the morning commute with some sleet and/or freezing rain may mix in with the snow before eventually changing over to light rain and drizzle by midday. Any snow totals are likely to be just on the grassy surface, with the highest accumulation (1-to-3-inch range), in the mountains. Down east near and along I-95 could see a coating on colder surfaces, but expect any snowflakes to quickly melt, thus a chilly rain is most likely through the day, accompanied by temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and plenty of low clouds. All this activity exits by Wednesday evening with overnight lows ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s. Thursday and Friday, are looking to be dry and variably cloudy days, all ahead of our next storm system to start the weekend. A very strong cold front moving in from the west could bring a mix of strong storms along the I-95 corridor, while 40 to 50 miles to the west snow will be the prime form of precipitation. Stay with the WDVM weather team as we track that weekend system. Following the system on Saturday, sunshine and much colder air pays us a visit.

TONIGHT: Clouds on the increase. Lows range from 31-38 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix early in the day. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mix to snow and end by afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner