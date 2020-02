Cloudy skies and a few showers possible tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! TONIGHT, VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES HAVE BEEN WITH US, AS A WEAK BOUNDARY HAS BEEN MOVING ACROSS OUR AREA. LIGHT PRECIPITATION, IN THE FORM OF RAIN SHOWERS, HAS BEEN IMPACTING THE AREA THIS LATE DAY BUT MAY MIX WITH OR TURN TO A LITTLE LIGHT SNOW AS TEMPERATURES DROP EARLY EVENING. PRECIPITATION WILL END OVERNIGHT WITH NO SNOW ACCUMULATION FORECAST.

ON MONDAY, PRESIDENT’S DAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER, GIVING US A LITTLE MORE SUNSHINE, DRY CONDITIONS, AND DAYTIME TEMPERATURES BETWEEN THE MID-40S AND LOW 50S. CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE MONDAY NIGHT GOING INTO TUESDAY, BEFORE A COLD FRONT APPROACHES AND MOVES ACROSS OUR AREA BRINGING US OUR ONLY TRUE CHANCE FOR RAIN THIS WEEK. RAIN SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO MOVE IN DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS, CARRYING THROUGH THE EVENING. TOTAL RAIN AMOUNTS SHOULD BE LIGHT, GENERALLY REMAINING LESS THAN A QUARTER INCH AND HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 50S OVER MOST AREAS. DEPENDING ON HOW QUICKLY THE PRECIPITATION MOVES OUT AND THE COLD AIR MOVES IN BEHIND THE FRONT, THERE COULD BE FREEZING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS OVER OUR WESTERN ZONES. THIS WILL HAVE TO BE MONITORED. BY MID-WEEK AND INTO NEXT WEEKEND SUNSHINE RETURNS AND OUR WEATHER WILL GRADUALLY BECOME CHILLIER. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY WILL REACH THE MID-40S, BUT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WILL SEE THE THERMOMETER RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S. NO PRECIPITATION EXPECTED THROUGH THIS PERIOD, HOWEVER. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SHIFT OFFSHORE FOR THE WEEKEND, RESULTING IN A REBOUND IN TEMPERATURES, WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S, AND MORE DRY WEATHER EXPECTED.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY SHOWERS THEN VARIABLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 20S TO THE MID-30S.

PRESIDENT’S DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S TO LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND TURNING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOW 40S.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!