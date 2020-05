Cloudy overnight; slight chance of a shower

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)- WE’RE LOOKING AT CONTINUED CLOUDY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF CLOUDS ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE EACH DAY. THE DEVELOPING SYSTEM MOVING UP THE COAST HAS SHIFTED ITS PATH SO WE’LL HAVE MORE DRY CONDITIONS THAN RAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR IS MOVING UP THROUGH THE CAROLINA’S IT WILL TAKE A NORTHEAST PATH TO HEAD OUT TO THE ATLANTIC. WE’LL HAVE SOME MINOR SHOWERS MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY FROM THE WRAP AROUND MOISTURE. THE LACK OF SUN AND COOLER AIR WILL LOWER OUR TEMPERATURES BACK TO THE 60’S FOR OUR HIGHS.

THE LOW PRESSURE THAT STALLS WILL DOMINATE OUR AREA FOR THE BETTER PART OF THE WEEK. THIS CAN CAUSE SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. AS IT BEGINS TO MOVE OFF THE COAST FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY WE’RE MOST LIKELY TO SEE THE MOST AMOUNT OF PRECIPITATION.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS NEAR 55 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60’S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. POSSIBLE SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 80.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!