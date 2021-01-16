Cloudy early; gradual clearing late

Snow showers continue along and west of the Allegheny

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Mostly cloudy skies this evening with gradual clearing after midnight. Areas along the Allegheny and west will stay cloudy tonight and Sunday with passing snow showers. The sun returns for the rest of us to the East, with temperatures getting into the 40’s. We will continue to have a Westerly flow with 8-10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph as the low pressure continues to pull away from the Northeast.

Some clouds back Monday morning for M.L.K. Jr. Day, but will begin to clear in the afternoon. A few sunny days as a relatively dry cold front passes Tuesday night, which will slightly drop our Wednesday temperatures. On Thursday, our next system will bring snow showers to the mountains and light mix to areas West of I-95. We can expect seasonable temperatures for the entire week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy early this evening with gradual clearing overnight. Light West winds 10 mph. Snow showers at the higher elevations to the west. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. West winds 10-12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

M.L.K. Jr. Day: Mix of sun and clouds through the day. Winds a little lighter, but we will still have some afternoon gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near the mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro