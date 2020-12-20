Cloudy; chance of snow showers by morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Good evening, we’ll start the week with a couple of small disturbances before quieting down midweek and our next system arriving Christmas Eve. Our temperatures will slowly increase into the 40’s and low 50’s through the week before a temperature drop on Christmas Day.

A system moving in tonight from the west will break off into two regions, North and South. The North clipper will bring snow showers or flurries to Western MD and our mountain regions. The South system will bring rain showers, possibly mixing with snow, closer to the metro area and suburbs. Once they both move through in the morning, we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon.

There’s also a clipper late Monday into Monday night for the most north and west regions. We can expect mostly snow showers in the Allegheny regions and drizzle to the territories east of the mountains. Some mountain snow is expected in the higher elevations into Tuesday.

A high pressure will cross the region midweek leaving us relatively dry with some decent amount of sunshine. We look good on Tuesday and Wednesday but clouds build back on Thursday with rain developing ahead of an Arctic front. Projections are for rain, which can be heavy at times, possibly mixing with and changing to snow by morning. It will be difficult for it to stick with our warm temperatures but we’ll continue to monitor the storm. There are heavy amounts of wind on the backend of the front to drop us from the 50’s into the 20’s. Much colder on Christmas Day as upper level energy pushes into our region and we’ll see a mix of clouds by afternoon.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and not quite as cold as last night. Lows will be in the upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early to the North and West regions. Light rain and snow showers closer to the metro area and suburbs. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Winds will be calm.

Monday: Partly sunny early with a chance of an evening rain and snow shower. Snow showers expected in the mountain regions. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with rain developing. Rain could mix with or change to snow overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Morning snow showers and then becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro