Cloudy, Calm, & Quiet

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’re looking at an active weather pattern this week, which begins Monday. It will be cloudy in the morning and moisture will move into our region from the Southwest in the afternoon. There will be enough cold air in place to give us a wintry mix to the north and west of the beltway. It will begin with rain and snow and then possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight. Areas in Central to Western MD as well as higher elevations should see a changeover to snow overnight with 1-3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. West of I-81 could see ice accumulations from .25- .50 inch. This system will begin to move out Tuesday morning with partial clearing late.

A mix of clouds on Wednesday before the next system moves up from the south. We’re still tracking a low pressure that was out in the Pacific and now over land. As it moves across the country, we’ll begin to get a better idea of the track. We have the cold air in place, but we’ll see if it tracks south or comes up the coast. Stay here for the updates.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with calm winds. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy in the morning with rain and snow developing in the afternoon. Likely mixing with sleet and freezing rain at times. Highs will be in the mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Chance of freezing mix in the morning; otherwise cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow showers likely overnight. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of light rain or snow showers early. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro