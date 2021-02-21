Cloudy and not as cold tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Plenty of sunny skies this morning, but we’ve seen clouds move in late this afternoon. As they continue to build overnight, it will stay slightly warmer than last night. Our lows will be in the mid 20’s. An approaching cold front will be swinging through Monday from West to East. Snow will begin to fall in the early morning hours and then changing over to rain by midday as temperatures rise above freezing. It will move quickly, and we could see some partial clearing by sunset.
