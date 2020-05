Cloudy and less mild on Sunday

Back into the 50's Saturday evening but still mild on Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)- WE HAD SUMMER-LIKE CONDITIONS ON SATURDAY WITH TEMPERATURES AROUND 80 DEGREES DESPITE MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES. A STALLED WARM FRONT WILL SIT JUST SOUTH OF OUR AREA ON SUNDAY WHICH MEANS OUR TEMPERATURES SHOULD BE MILD NEAR 70 DEGREES. WE’RE EXPECTING MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER ON SUNDAY. AS A LOW PRESSURE MAKES ITS WAY UP THE COAST IT WILL BEGIN TO DELIVER MOISTURE TO OUR AREA RESULTING IN SHOWERS ON MONDAY. WE CAN SEE HEAVIER RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING GOING INTO TUESDAY. WE’LL ALSO HAVE A COLD FRONT TO OUR WEST MAKING ITS WAY ACROSS THE AREA ON TUESDAY.

IT LOOKS LIKE WE’LL HAVE SOGGY CONDITIONS INTO WEDNESDAY BUT WE MAY START TO SEE SOME SUN PEAK OUT. A CONTINUED CHANCE OF SHOWERS ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AS WE BEGIN TO DRY OUT TOWARDS THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS NEAR 55 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70’S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS CHANGING TO RAIN LATE IN THE DAY. CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS NEAR 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY AND COOLER WITH RAIN SHOWERS. HIGH NEAR 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGH NEAR 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE OF EVENING SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!