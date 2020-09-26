Cloudy and dry after a few morning showers

A better chance of rain will come as we head into a new week.

Early morning showers impact areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains this morning. Showers have now moved across to the Eastern Shore. While dry conditions are more likely for the rest of the weekend. We may see a better chance for the entire region to come as we venture into a new week.

While the drought stays north of the PA-Turnpike, areas along the Northern Potomac River Valley and the Potomac Highlands and the headwaters of the Shenandoah remain drier than the 30-day normal. While we still are at or above average in terms of rainfall over the past 365 days, continued delays in the rain may lead the abnormally dry conditions northward to spread southward towards the Mason-Dixon. If models play out this week, some of us will be looking at least a quarter to three-quarter inches of rain. Some areas this week will see near an inch of soaking rains.

Before the rains come on Tuesday and Wednesday, we will notice a temperature jump as we head into Sunday. Saturday will remain cloudy, keeping most of us into the 70’s, but a break or two in the clouds on Sunday, along with an influx of southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the 80’s Sunday and Monday. Warm, humid conditions, along with calm winds, may lead to early morning fog Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s temperatures will fall due to cloud cover and rains along an associated cold front. Temperatures to end the week will fall back below the average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy skies will be about with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at five mph.

Saturday night: Winds calm overnight with a few clouds clearing. Lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Fog may form overnight.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Monday: Part with partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Watch for continuing showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a shower possible early. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Cooling off with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen