Clouds with some showers for Mother’s Day

Not a washout, most showers to our North & West regions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Clouds will increase this evening with cool temperatures overnight in the low 40’s. A warm front will lift through giving us an overcast to mostly cloudy Mother’s day with a chance of light showers. The heaviest rain will stay closer to southern PA with light isolated showers to the south.

The cold front will pass through late Sunday bringing another round of showers overnight and towards Monday morning. Winds will pick up with gusts up to 30 mph through the afternoon. The rest of the day will be partly sunny skies with more clearing by late day.

We clear out and become sunnier and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still be below normal but climbing back to the mid to upper 60’s.

Some mix of clouds returns for Thursday through Saturday. There’s a low pressure system off the Florida coast. If it turns up the coast, we’ll see some showers late Thursday into Friday. If not, we’ll stay dry and get a little more sunshine. Temperatures finally warming back into the 70’s by Saturday.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Northwest winds become light. Lows will be in the low 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy after an early morning shower. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of early showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Enjoy Mother’s Day!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro