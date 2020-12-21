Clouds will linger overnight

Some sunshine during the day before some light showers by evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’ll have mostly cloudy skies overnight since there isn’t a system to help move them out. It will act as an insulator which will keep us slightly milder than last night. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

A mix of clouds on Monday and dry through the day. A clipper moves through in the early evening which will give us a chance of light showers. Areas near the metro will see rain showers and points west can see a mix of rain and snow. We’ll clear out after midnight except for some lingering snow in the highest western mountains.

High pressure moves into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday giving us some drying out time. Temperatures slowly rise through Thursday as we get into the 50’s.

The next system is arriving on Christmas Eve and will begin as a rain event. It’s an Arctic Front which will bring wind gusts, some heavy rain, and possibly a thunderstorm. Once the rain moves through, we’ll get a changeover to snow before moving out on Christmas Day. Temperatures will plunge from midnight Thursday and continue to drop through Friday. The timing of the system will dictate the outcome, so we will continue to monitor it over the next few days. We will keep you updated so stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Light winds. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain and/or snow shower. Snow showers expected in the mountain regions and rain to the east towards the metro area. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild with rain developing. Rain could mix with or change to snow overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Christmas: Lingering snow showers or flurries. Wind gusts 20-25 mph. Much colder with highs in the low to mid 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro