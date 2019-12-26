Clouds will increase as we head into Friday

Good morning everyone. After another chilly morning across the region, highs will get into the 50’s during the afternoon. A few more clouds will join us over the next 24 to 48 hours as a mini cold front pushes through Friday. A stronger cold front will approach the area this weekend bring rainfall into the region.

We may see a bit more sunshine for Saturday than on Friday, but cloudier skies will come as we head into Sunday with a chance of rain coming late. Showers will be likely Monday morning as we head back to work. Highs will continue to be into the 50’s, while lows will be in the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s.

After the front passes on Monday, colder air will follow as we head into Tuesday. Any leftover moisture may form a few snow flurries, but colder temperatures will be instore to start the new year as lows will be in the 20’s and highs only in the 30’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 5-10’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at five mph.

Thursday night: Increasing clouds with possible fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be calm.

Friday: Cloudier skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Watch for more clouds to increase skies with a chance of rain late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Monday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

New Year’s Eve: Fair with partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few flurries. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Anticipate more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Have a good day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen