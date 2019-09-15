Clouds will exit out of the region Sunday

There will be more sunshine Sunday after a few days of clouds.

Cloudy skies are turning to sunshine on this Sunday. High pressure is quickly moving into our region for Sunday, but a second front is coming which could give us a sprinkle of rain or so Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The main difference in the cold front for Monday will be the noticeable drop in temperatures. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 80’s and 90’s, while Tuesday will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with chill lows Tuesday night into the 50’s!

We will be very fall-like as we head into the middle part of the workweek, but it may come to a short end as we head towards the week’s end. Warm air begins to move in Thursday with highs returning into the 80’s by the end of the week with the slight potential for a shower.

Then, time will only tell if we see another stretch of fall-like weather.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny skies will become mostly clear. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mainly clear with possible fog towards Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will calm overnight.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Tuesday: Plan on partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly clear with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of light rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen