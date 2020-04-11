Clouds to increase Sunday with showers and storms to follow

Clouds will increase for Sunday as our next weather maker comes into the region late in the day on Sunday. Sunday, we could see a few showers possible, but during the overnight Sunday into Monday, we will likely see more torrential rains about the area. A marginal risk of severe weather is potential on Sunday, but most of the storm system will affect regions south and west of here, especially across the Southeastern U.S.

Stronger winds along with the potential for severe weather come on Monday with a slight risk of severe storms. Winds will be the primary threat with heavy rains coming along with it. Watch for a few downed trees and be sure to secure items outdoors from flying away. A high wind watch is in effect for Garrett County, Maryland, along with other counties along the Eastern Shore, which will see wind gusts up to 60 mph Monday!

Things will calm down in terms of weather for Tuesday, but temperatures will fall into the 50’s after the passage of the cold front. A few wind gusts are possible Tuesday, but they will be nowhere near what we see on Monday. Be sure to stay alert to changing weather conditions as we head over the next few days.

A few clouds will begin to break after midweek. Sunnier skies will gradually come to be as we head towards the end of the week into next weekend, with temperatures return to the average for this time of year Saturday. It will still be rather cold, especially Thursday and Friday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Friday mornings lows will be in the low to mid 30’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will generally be light.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers to come late int the day with the slightest chance of seeing a shower beforehand. Highs will rise into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Rather cloudy with heavy showers likely and a chance of storms. Winds are the primary threat, but with the heavy rains loosening up the soil, it could cause a few drowned trees possible for some places affected by stronger storms. Winds will gust up to 40 mph.

Tuesday: A few clouds will linger with temperatures falling into the 50’s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Clouds will break, and temperatures will struggle to make it into the 50’s.

Friday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.