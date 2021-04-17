Clouds to clearing by morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’re looking to stay mostly cloudy tonight, which will keep temperatures slightly warmer in the 30’s and 40’s. Mostly sunny skies by morning with a gradual warm-up into the low 60’s Sunday and mid 60’s on Monday. A weak trough passes through late Sunday which could produce light spot showers across the area. Generally looking at a mix of clouds and sun as we stay mostly dry.

Our mild weather arrives Tuesday ahead of an approaching strong cold front. The result of being in the warm sector will be mostly sunny skies with highs into the low 70’s. The front pushes through Wednesday which will produce gusty rain showers east of the mountains and snow/mix in the higher elevations. This arctic burst will drop our highs on Thursday into the 50’s with nighttime lows into the 30’s. A high pressure builds in from the southwest so the cold shot will be short lived. Expect milder temperatures to filter back in Friday afternoon.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. NW winds 3-5 mph. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny earlier with more clouds in the afternoon. Chance of spot showers later in the day but overall a dry day. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Showers likely with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro