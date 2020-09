Clouds, showers, and humidity make a return to the area starting Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY LABOR DAY! AFTER THE PLEASANT DAY WE HAD THIS AFTERNOON, TONIGHT, WE’LL START TO SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVERAGE, ESPECIALLY AFTER MIDNIGHT, ALONG WITH SOME PATCHY FOG. FORECAST OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE SLIGHTLY MILDER, COMPARED TO THE LAST TWO EVENINGS, HOLDING MOSTLY IN THE 60S. TUESDAY, MORE CLOUDS WILL BE AROUND AND HUMIDITY WILL ALSO BE ON THE INCREASE. HEADING INTO TUESDAY NIGHT, THERE MAY BE A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE, WITH THE COASTAL AREAS HAVING THE GREATEST CHANCE OF SEEING A PASSING SHOWER, AS WINDS COME IN OFF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. DURING THE AFTERNOON, HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID-UPPER 80S, WITH A FEW LOWER 90S IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. BY WEDNESDAY, INCREASED HUMIDITY COULD LEAD TO A FEW EMBEDDED SHOWERS AND STORMS WITH SOME LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS TO PARTS OF THE REGION. HIGH TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY WILL DROP A BIT, BUT STILL, BE IN THE 80S.

LATE IN THE WEEK, A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE AREA GIVING US ANOTHER DECENT SHOT FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS ON THURSDAY. CURRENT THINKING IS THAT THE FRONT SAGS SOUTH OF THE REGION ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, GIVING US A NICE END TO THE WEEK. DRIER AIR, LESS HUMIDITY AND LESS OF A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LOOK TO BE SEEN AND FELT ACROSS OUR BACKYARDS. SUNDAY; HOWEVER; THE HUMIDITY AND CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, RETURN.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, THEN OVERNIGHT PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-69 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 80S TO THE LOWER 90S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER-80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY. VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO THE LOW 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!