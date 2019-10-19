Clouds overnight before a chance of scattered showers

Scattered showers will be more likely across Northern Virginia, DC, and Southern and Central Maryland.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Sunday. The highest chance for rain will be along with areas near the I-66 and 95 corridors. There will be a better chance of rain to come on Tuesday. All of us on Tuesday should be able to see some rain.

Temperatures for this next week will be seasonable. Monday may be the warmest day of the week before a cold front cools us off for the remainder of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look to be sunny with a few leftover clouds.

We will have to watch the end of the workweek and into the weekend — the 94th Annual Mummers’ Parade hosted by the Alsatia Club. Clouds will begin to increase again across the area then we may see rain Friday into Saturday. Hopefully, we will get most of the rain out of here before the largest nighttime parade on the eastern seaboard.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Monday: Clouds will begin to clear, and we may break out into some sunshine. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Clouds roll back into the region with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the 60’s with a few areas south drawing near to 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Midweek will come with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with showers possible late with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!