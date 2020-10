After a chilly morning, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60's Sunday, but we will see winds gusting up to 20-25 mph! While temperatures will be reasonable, the breeze today may make for a little chill in the air, especially in the shade. The sun and southerly flow will make temperatures comfortable but will bring clouds into the region later this afternoon and evening.

Mild lows overnight Sunday, not as chill as we had over the past few mornings, but temperatures will be seasonable overnight and into Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be about the region for the first two days of your workweek. Most of the rain will stay west of the Blue Ridge, leaving the metro area mainly dry. The greatest chance of rain will be Monday for the Ridge and Valley, but the chance will lessen Tuesday. High mountain showers may occur Tuesday and Wednesday.