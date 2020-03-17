Clouds may linger after morning sprinkles

If we are lucky, we may see sunshine before the sun goes down.

After morning drizzle, clouds will gradually clear. While clouds will rule the day, we hope to see a little bit of sunshine before the sunsets at 7:20 p.m. EDT. Wednesday looks to be sunnier.

While we will see sunshine for Wednesday, clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. Overnight Wednesday will pose the chance of rain, and rain will continue into Thursday. A good soaking rain will be in for Thursday. Cooler temperatures are on their way for the weekend and early next week.

Friday will threaten a few thunderstorms. Hopefully, the atmosphere will stabilize itself after Thursday’s rain, but if we see clouds clear Thursday night and we see a bit of sunshine Friday morning, we may see some storms turn severe. Stay here with us at WDVM 25 as we bring you the latest forecast.

Saturday will be quite windy after that strong cold front pushes through the region. Be sure to take time on Saturday to cover any flowering plants, temperature-sensitive plants, or plants whose buds have busted but not yet flowered. We pose the chance of frost Sunday and Monday mornings as temperatures will fall below freezing into the 20’s!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with morning drizzle. Gradual clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south winds will turn northwest in the late afternoon at speeds of 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Clearing out and cooling down to the mid to upper 30’s temperature. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will take the lead as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as a chance of showers await for the overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Between Thursday and Friday, expect three-quarters to an inch of rain.

Saturday: Clearing clouds with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a possible frost. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Morning lows will be in the top 20’s and bottom 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a cold chilly start. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s, while lows Monday morning will be in the mid to upper 20’s!

Have glorious Saint Patrick’s Day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen