Clouds increasing; chance of an isolated shower overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)- CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. THERE WILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWERS OVERNIGHT AND AGAIN SUNDAY EVENING. A WEAK SURFACE COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH THE REGION AND AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL BE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH, NOT ALLOWING THE COLD FRONT TO PUSH FAR ENOUGH AWAY THAT WE SEE CLEAR SKIES. TEMPERATURES WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE FROM SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY. HIGH PRESSURE IN PLACE SHOULD KEEP US DRY ON TUESDAY. HIGHER PROBABILITY OF SHOWERS WEDNESDAY WITH A POSSIBILITY OF THUNDERSTORMS ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWER OVERNIGHT. COOLER WITH LOWS IN THE MID 50’S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS LOW TO MID 70’S.

MONDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70’S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!