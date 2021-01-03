Clouds increase with a wintry mix by morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’ll have more clouds building in this evening ahead of the next low-pressure system. The winds will be light and cloud cover will keep our lows tonight near freezing. A fast-moving coastal low will arrive in the early morning hours. We’re looking at mainly a rain event near the D.C. Metro region and surrounding suburbs. Total rainfall from a quarter-inch to half an inch. Mixed precipitation is expected in the areas North and West of the city throughout the day. May change to all rain and back to a mix before it clears out by evening.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for mixed precipitation from 2 am-2 pm Sunday. Portions of Northern & Western MD, Western areas of VA, Northern VA Blue Ridge, & Eastern WVA. Snow accumulation up to 1-inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. The main threat for accumulating ice would be at higher elevations over 1000 ft.
Plan on slippery road conditions and drive safely.
Meteorologist, Michael Del Sontro