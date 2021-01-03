Clouds increase with a wintry mix by morning

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) -- HAPPY NEW YEAR! OVERNIGHT, THE SHOWERS WILL GRADUALLY COME TO AN END ALONG WITH THE ICE STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES, BUT SOME LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL BE LIKELY GIVEN LIGHT WIND AND ENDING RAIN. TEMPS SHOULD SLOWLY RISE THROUGHOUT THE EVENING, RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S, FURTHER PROMOTING THE DEVELOPMENT OF FOG. SATURDAY LIKELY START WILL OFF WITH SOME FOG IN THE MORNING; OTHERWISE IT IS FORECAST TO BE DRY BY THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO RISE THROUGHOUT THE DAY PEAKING IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS AND UP INTO THE 50S ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR. WITH A CANADIAN HIGH-PRESSURE CENTER TO OUR NORTH AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, OUR TEMPERATURES WILL COOL DOWN OVERNIGHT SATURDAY.

SUNDAY, A COASTAL STORM IS FORECAST TO MOVE NORTH ALONG THE EASTERN SEABOARD AND THEN PASSING IT JUST OFF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO BE LIGHT AND MAINLY A CHILLY RAIN, ALTHOUGH IT COULD START OUT AS A LITTLE FROZEN MIX BEFORE QUICKLY CHANGING OVER TO RAIN. THE STORM IS FORECAST TO PULL AWAY FROM OUR REGION LATE SUNDAY EVENING, BRINGING AN END TO RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT. BEHIND THE STORM, THE WIND WILL PICK UP, SO MONDAY LOOKS TO BE BREEZY AND PARTLY CLOUDY. TUESDAY ANOTHER QUICK SYSTEM LOOKS TO PASS NORTH OF THE AREA, BUT SOME LIGHT AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS (SNOW SHOWERS MOUNTAINS) IS FORECAST TO GRAZE THE REGION. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED BEFORE THE NEXT STORM WILL APPROACH FRIDAY.