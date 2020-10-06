Clouds increase midweek

Wednesday will still see enough sun to see the upper 70's and 80's.

A bit more sunshine as we head into this Wednesday. Highs will raise the mercury into the 70’s. Clouds will build late tonight and into Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds will be in for midweek as a dry front passes.

Temperatures will drop as we go into Thursday and Friday of this week. After a breezy day Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Thursday and Friday compared to Wednesday’s upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Tropical moisture from the leftovers of what is now Hurricane Delta will come on Sunday into Monday, giving us rainfall. Current modeling data suggest a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with some seeing upwards to an inch. Subject to change as the system draws closer. Hopefully, it will at least keep the drought at bay or at least keep from spreading further. We will have to wait and see.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Clouds slightly increase, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Thursday: Clouds clear to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: More rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen