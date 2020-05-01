Clouds gradually clear

After heavy soaking rains Thursday, River Flood Watches and Warnings are about the region. The Potomac, Monocacy, and Cacapon Rivers are under this Warning due to excessive runoff caused by yesterday’s showers. Stay away from floodwaters and choose a different path.

A River Flood Watch downstream along the banks of Loudoun and Montgomery County exists in anticipation of rising waters over the next 72 hours. Additionally, the Shenandoah River in Clarke, Warren, and Jefferson Counties could see the risk of river flooding over the next three days as runoff from the creeks and streams continues down to the river’s exit into the Potomac.

Weatherwise, we look forward to seeing plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs rising into the 70’s. While we do have a chance of showers Sunday afternoon and evening, we may see some sun during the day. Saturday may be a great day for gardening.

As we start another work week, sunny skies will accompany us with warm temperatures. We will finally see the cooling effects of Sunday’s cold front overnight into Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 60’s. Tuesday with a chance of rain to come late into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the high 60’s and lower 70’s Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Cloudy skies will gradually clear with highs will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night: Parting clouds with lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain, but highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s. We may hear a rumble of thunder.

Monday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, but prepare for a shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Plan for partly cloudy with a morning shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen