Clouds continue with warmer temps Tuesday

Today's Forecast

by: , (WDVM Meteorologist)

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Southeast winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. 

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of an isolated rain shower later in the day. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. 

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. 

Monday: Sunny skies and much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

