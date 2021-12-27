Clouds continue with warmer temps Tuesday

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Southeast winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of an isolated rain shower later in the day. Highs will be in the low 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Monday: Sunny skies and much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.