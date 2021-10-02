Clouds continue to move in from the west and so enough rain showers will make inroads to our region

Good Saturday! It’s been another beautiful day with sunny skies and warm temperatures across the area. High pressure continues to be in control bringing us these dry conditions, while winds are coming out of the south. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be calm as temperatures fall between the mid-50s to mid-60s. Tomorrow we will continue to see an increase of clouds and an opportunity to see some light showers, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Next week still looks to be a soggy week. Monday a front approaches the area and scattered showers and storms will be a little bit more widespread, but as it stands now we are not looking to see much of any severe weather. The cold front will sag south and stall across Central Virginia leading to more days of isolated scattered showers. As for temperatures, they will be the warmest across the area Sunday and Monday before slowly falling throughout the week. Stay with WDVM for further updates.

With clouds moving in from the west, the thermometer won’t drop as much as past nights, but it will be dry. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Beginning Sunday, we start the process of having the potential for daily showers and even a few storms. Have the umbrella or rain jacket handy. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows range between 55-65.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with light showers. Highs in the 80’s.

Monday- Partly sunny with thundershowers. Highs near 80.

Tuesday- Wednesday- Mostly cloudy with light showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday- Friday- Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the 70’s.

Saturday- Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great rest of your day!