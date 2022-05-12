Good Thursday! Tonight, a few sprinkles or a brief shower may brush parts of northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia; otherwise, it will be dry with some patchy fog developing. Overnight, low temperatures will remain mild and in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday, some showers along with a stray thunderstorm, with additional heating in the afternoon, should lead to better instability, but that would be the exception rather than the rule. Highs Friday will be similar to today’s highs and hover on either side of 70 degrees. Saturday, the thermometer should advance well into the 70s as instability increases and as a result, there should be more coverage in shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday afternoon into the evening. On Sunday, the first of two cold fronts approaching from the west, and once again daytime heating will allow for instability to develop through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the region a few showers and storms. A stronger cold front will merge with Sunday’s front and help to push through our area increasing the chance for more storms to blossom Monday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be severe, but that will completely rely on the timing of the front. If the front is slow, this will coincide with peak afternoon heating and that will elevate the threat of severe storms. However, if the front is fast, then drier air may sneak in before peak heating limiting any severe threat. The one thing that is not in doubt, is that Tuesday and Wednesday, look to be better days as they will be void of storms.

Tonight: Cloudy, drizzle, and patchy fog. Lows range between 57-62 degrees.

Friday-Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs from the upper 60-s to the mid-70s.

Sunday-Monday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner