Clouds clear out later Saturday

While clouds will linger about on Saturday, sunnier skies will come for Sunday. Temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday will drop into the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures over the next 7-days will trend below the average for this time of year. Things return closer to average later this week.

Sunny and dry weather is in store for a new week. WE may have a few passing clouds Monday with increasing clouds to come late week. Until late week, expect plentiful sunshine, but we will likely see very brisk conditions with winds gusting up to 20 mph during the day. Be sure to have your winter coat before you head out this week.

Temperatures will trend above the average Thursday and Friday of this week. While conditions will dry out as we head towards the middle of the month, we may have a brief shower at some point next weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day outlook: