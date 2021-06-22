Clouds clear after midnight

A steady rain has moved through our region earlier today, with clouds lingering into late this afternoon. In the last 24 hrs, we’ve seen half an inch to well over one inch of rain, with the heaviest across the northern portions. We will begin to clear out quickly the rest of the evening with clear skies after midnight. Much cooler temperatures tonight with NW winds and clear skies. It may be a chilly start early tomorrow, but we’ll get a beautiful Spring-like day with highs into the 70’s with a dome of High Pressure sitting right over us.