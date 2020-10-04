Clouds build Sunday

A cold front will pass overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. A few light rain showers are possible overnight. Meanwhile, we will see clouds increase throughout the day on Sunday.

Clouds will gradually clear on Monday. Shower activity for Sunday night into Monday will generally be less than a tenth of an inch. Sunnier skies come Tuesday along with temperatures warmer but closer to average. Temperatures rise above the average Wednesday.

A dry cold front will pass Wednesday. Most, if not all, the rainfall from the system will be well to the north. Cooler temperatures plus a bit of a breeze will come Thursday. Chilly nights and cooler than average days come back a few days before a gradual warming trend comes next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy with a few light showers. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will calm.

Monday: A sprinkle or two early before decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: A few clouds as a dry cold front passes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Breezy conditions expected after the passage of the cold front Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen