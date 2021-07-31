Clouds will continue to build for the rest of tonight. Some showers developing after midnight closer to DC and areas to the south and east. We’ll see some isolated showers early in the day Sunday, with a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon once a low pressure moves up the coast. Temperatures are expected back into the low to mid 80’s. This fast-moving system will be gone by Sunday evening as we begin to clear out. Your Monday will begin with mostly sunny skies and temperatures still below normal in the low 80’s.
Clouds build overnight; isolated showers Sunday
Showers after midnight towards southern portions of our region