Clouds build in with snow after midnight

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow developing after 2am. Light NE winds. Lows will be near 32 degrees.
Sunday: Snow, heavy at times, in the early morning. Possibly mix with rain as the system moves out after 1pm. Light NW winds 5-7 mph. Total snow accumulation 3-5 inches.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near mid 30’s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.
Thursday: Cloudy with snow likely. Highs will be in the low 30’s.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain mix. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and much colder. Highs will be in the upper 20’s.
Enjoy your Sunday!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro