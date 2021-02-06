Clouds build in with snow after midnight

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow developing after 2am. Light NE winds. Lows will be near 32 degrees.

Sunday: Snow, heavy at times, in the early morning. Possibly mix with rain as the system moves out after 1pm. Light NW winds 5-7 mph. Total snow accumulation 3-5 inches.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with snow likely. Highs will be in the low 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain mix. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and much colder. Highs will be in the upper 20’s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro