Clouds break to bring sunlight in

Clouds overnight Saturday caused Sunday morning’s temperatures to remain in the 30s. Lows overnight Sunday will try to press down into the 20s. Clouds are breaking this Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 40s today. Winds could gust up to 20 mph to begin a new week, so be sure to put a coat on before you head out.

Chilly conditions continue into Monday. Clouds may linger about giving a few of us flurries late Sunday and throughout the day on Monday. We will not see as much in the way of accumulating snowfall as the mountains did last weekend. There wasn’t much moisture back behind the cold front, which passed Friday and Saturday.

While temperatures rise to the average midweek, temperatures late week will rise above average. Clouds will once again increase after seeing mainly sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. As clouds build towards the end of the week into next weekend, we will watch for any chance of precipitation. The overall climate outlook looks to be dry, but we may have something light come next Sunday. Stay tuned!