Clouds break throughout the day

The holidays are in full force with the winter solstice occurring Saturday night and the first day of Hanukkah beginning Sunday evening. We have seen winter-like temperatures for the past several weeks, but even though the astronomical orientation is drawing toward the darkest night, the weather has other ideas.

Temperatures will be around the average for Saturday, but Sunday and the rest of the week will have alternative plans to be 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of year. This increase is due to high pressure over the region, causing the winds to turn out of the south. This movement of airflow will pick up on some of that warmer air to the south. In return, we will see temperatures climb into the lower 50’s as we head into the holiday workweek.

Warmer air will favor more clouds to come by the middle part of the week, but with high pressure in place, we may be without any precipitation for the next several days. Sunny to partly sunny skies will continue through the second day of Christmas, but cloudy skies should arrive on Friday, and with it may come with a slight chance of a shower. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast

Saturday: Breaking clouds with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Christmas Day: Look to see partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Happy Holidays!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen