Clouds and showers sticky around on Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! WHILE YESTERDAY’S COLD FRONT HAS CLEARED THE AREA, LINGERING MOISTURE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE, THEREBY BRINGING SOME OCCASIONAL SHOWERS TO THE AREA TONIGHT. A FEW MORE SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AS A CUTOFF AREA OF LOW PRESSURE PARALLELS THE EASTERN SEABOARD. WE LOOK TO DRY OUT LATER THIS WEEK AND BRING MORE SUNSHINE TO THE AREA, BUT TEMPERATURES LOOK TO REMAIN IN CHECK, STAYING IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY LOOK TO BE DRY DAYS AND WITH A LITTLE MORE SUNSHINE, TEMPS COULD CLIMB INTO THE LOWER 70S. OVER THE WEEKEND OUR NEXT FRONT ARRIVES, BUT IT DOESN’T HAVE TOO MUCH PUNCH WITH IT, SO A SHOWER OR TWO LATER ON SATURDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING IS ALL THAT I AM EXPECTING. OVERALL, YOU SHOULD BE ABLE TO GET IN ANY OUTDOOR PLANS WITHOUT THEM HAVING TO BE COMPROMISED. HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND AND CARRIES US INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS: 45-55. NORTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

THURSDAY: BECOMING PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PERHAPS A LATE EVENING SHOWER OR TWO. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

SUNDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!