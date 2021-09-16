Clouds and showers continue Friday

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Light Northeast winds. Lows in the upper 60’s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny with a spot shower. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of P.M. showers. Highs will be in the low 80’s.
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with early morning sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro