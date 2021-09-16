Clouds and showers continue Friday

We begin to clear out early this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Light Northeast winds. Lows in the upper 60’s. 

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 80’s. 

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny with a spot shower. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of P.M. showers. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with early morning sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

