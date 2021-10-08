Clouds and showers around this weekend

Happy Friday! After a decent afternoon and some sporadic sunshine, we’ll go into tonight with plenty of clouds around and temperatures mainly in the 60s. This weekend a tug of weather war between high pressure over New England and a storm system developing off of the North Carolina coast will help to keep our area feeling cool and showery at times. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows look to range between 59-66 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers, then gradual late day clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Columbus Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!

– Meteorologist Scott Sumner