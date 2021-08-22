Clouds and scattered showers tonight

Here’s your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 60’s.
Monday: A chance of morning showers and then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 90s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90’s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro