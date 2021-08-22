Clouds and scattered showers tonight

Gradual clearing Monday with a chance of isolated showers

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Calm winds. Lows in the upper 60’s.

Monday: A chance of morning showers and then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80’s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro