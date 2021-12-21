Clearing skies Wednesday with blustery conditions

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with gradual clearing. Light winds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and blustery. NW winds 12-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40’s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with occasional showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

