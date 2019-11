Clearing skies this evening will lead to a chilly Thursday morning

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY HAS BEEN A BIT COOL, BUT WE HAVE HAD SOME BREAKS OF SUN, SO OVERALL IT HAS BEEN PLEASANT EXCEPT FOR THE BREEZE. TONIGHT WE SHOULD SEE MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES ALONG WITH SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE UPPER 20S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID 30S AROUND THE BELTWAY AND EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND. THURSDAY, HIGH-PRESSURE WILL RESIDE OVER THE AREA THROUGHOUT THE DAY BRINGING A SLIGHT UPTICK IN TEMPERATURES. HIGHS THURSDAY WILL BE NEAR NORMAL AS WINDS COME OUT OF THE SOUTH. LOW PRESSURE AND ASSOCIATED WARM FRONT MAY BRING A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS TO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT BEFORE A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY. WHILE THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY LOOK TO REMAIN MOSTLY DRY, ANTICIPATE SHOWERS DEVELOPING BY THE EARLY AFTERNOON OVER THE APPALACHIANS WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS PERSISTING THROUGHOUT THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY ELSEWHERE.

ON SATURDAY INTO SATURDAY NIGHT, AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE OVER THE TN VALLEY WILL SPREAD RAIN BACK INTO THE AREA. INITIALLY, THERE MAYBE SOME LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS AT THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION, BUT THEN A COLD RAIN WILL KICK IN AS LOW-PRESSURE MOVES OFFSHORE BY EARLY SUNDAY. HIGH-PRESSURE WILL MOVE IN BEHIND THE STORM, BRINGING US COOLER TEMPERATURES AND DRY WEATHER FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND INTO THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS: 27-35. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

SUNDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWER, THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!