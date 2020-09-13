Clearing skies on Monday

Sunny and dry for the next few days

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Cloudy with showers this evening ahead of a cold front. Our best chances will be in the western regions with higher elevations but we could see some showers push through towards the metro area. Staying cloudy through the early morning hours. Lows this evening will be in the low to mid 60’s. As the front pushes through tomorrow morning, we will begin to clear out and winds will shift northerly from 10-13 mph. Looking to become a mostly sunny day with highs near 80 degrees.

A high pressure moves in place bringing drier and cooler air with northerly winds on Tuesday. We’ll have abundant sunshine on Tuesday with highs only in the low 70’s. Nighttime temperatures dropping into fall-like weather with low’s in the low 50’s. Expect a nice couple of days with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and a bit warmer.

Some tropical moisture looks to be in the area by Thursday which will bring us a chance of showers that will continue into Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of showers before midnight. Light south winds 3-5 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Increasing sunshine and breezy. Northerly winds 7-10 mph. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon due to Tropical moisture. Highs in the low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers. Highs in the mid 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro