Clearing skies; breezy & cooler

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A cold front has just moved through late this afternoon bringing storms across the region. We clear out overnight with breezy and gusty conditions while temperatures drop into the 30’s. Sunny skies on Monday as winds begin to diminish later in the afternoon. Temperatures staying near our average for this time of the year which is into 50’s. An area of high pressure will keep us clear for the next couple of days. A southerly flow returns Tuesday so it will be milder as we climb into the mid to upper 60’s. Another strong cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us rain showers through the day. A big cooldown on the backside of the front will drop our daily highs on Thursday and Friday into the 40’s with nighttime temperatures into the 20’s. As sunshine and dry weather return for the weekend, so does the next warm-up.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clouds early and then clearing. Breezy with West winds near 20 mph and gusts over 40 mph. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds NW 14-17 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Thursday: Showers ending early and then mostly sunny. Cooler with windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro