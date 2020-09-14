Clearing skies and a bit breezy through the day

Monday: Clouds early with skies clearing into mid-day. Mostly sunny skies expected through the PM, with breezy winds. Winds: N 10-20 mph, High: 78 (74-81)

Monday night: Clear skies. Winds: N 8-12 mph, Low: 49 (44-53)

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, High: 73 (69-77), Low: 51 (47-54)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, more rain could fall to the south. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Clearing skies with spotty AM showers possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Good Monday morning folks! Over the weekend we got a slight taste of the change in our weather pattern that will amplify a bit more this week. Saturday we stayed cool and cloudy, as easterly winds prevailed. Yesterday we saw a slight warm up ahead of a cold front that is passing through this morning. As the front finishes passing by, skies will clear out through the morning and what little bit of humidity there is will quickly diminish. Strong high pressure begins to settle in from the north, which will lead to breezy northerly winds at times into this evening. Highs will still manage to get into the upper 70’s, but it will feel very comfortable. We’ll start seeing even cooler temperatures tonight, as lows will free fall into the upper 40’s and 50’s.

With high pressure around, we’re going to have lots of sunshine and quiet conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. As the ridge shifts eastward, we’ll go from lower to middle 70’s Tuesday to the upper 70’s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will still be rather cool, even chilly a bit, in the lower 50’s Tuesday to upper 50’s Wednesday. Thursday is looking like the only unsettled day that’s coming up. A low all the way north in the Hudson Bay will swing a cold front our way, while the remnants of what’s soon to be Hurricane Sally will be swinging northeast toward the Carolinas. While some rain from these tropical remnants still isn’t out of the question for Northern Virginia, recent trends keep this tropical moisture south of the 4 State Region.

That being said, that setup still bears some watching, but overall we’ll just have some light showers with the passing cold front. Much like today, this front could linger a bit into Friday, but either way skies will start clearing again to end the week. An even stronger high pressure center fills in toward the weekend, bringing an even more stout shot of fall-like air. Highs could only make it into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Saturday and next Sunday, and lows look very likely to dip into the 40’s. Grab the shades and light jackets, as a decent taste of sun-filled fall weather is coming up.

Have a great Monday and start of the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson