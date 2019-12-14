Clearing out to a bit of sunshine for Sunday

Clouds will break across the region overnight, except a few clouds will linger across the high mountains to the west. As we head into Sunday, expect breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph! We will see sunshine by day, but clouds will come in during the overnight.

We may have visibility issues on Monday as we head back to work with a chance of a wintry mix coming into the region. While most of the roadways will be okay, there may be a slick spot on bridges and overpasses. Some precipitation will stick to roads below 32 degrees, mainly in the higher elevations. A few more slick spots may are more likely in the mountains. We should all be cautious as we head into Monday morning.

We switch to all rain for Tuesday. A cold front will push through the region, and we will turn cold by Wednesday with bitter winds. Winds will continue into Thursday morning with lows in the teens and 20’s. Highs will try to rebound as we head into late week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Slightly clearing skies. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a wintry mix. Possible visibility issues for the morning commute, but most of the wintry precipitation should stay off the roadways, except in higher elevations and possibly a slick spot on a bridge or overpass. Highs will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Expect cold and windy conditions with skies clearing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly clear and cold with breezy conditions in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Watching for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen