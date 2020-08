Clearing out overnight

Mostly sunny with less humidity on Sunday!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – PARTIAL CLEARING THIS EVENING WITH A CHANCE OF POP-UP SHOWER AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES. CLEARING OUT QUICKLY LATER THIS EVENING AS A DRIER AIR MASS WILL DROP OUR LOWS INTO THE LOW TO MID 60’S. A BEAUTIFUL DAY ON SUNDAY WITH MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND LOWER HUMIDITY. IT WILL BE SHORT-LIVED AS CLOUDS AND RAIN SHOWERS ARE BACK IN THE FORECAST FOR YOUR MONDAY. WE COULD SEE PERIODS OF HEAVY SHOWERS WITH AREAS RECEIVING 1-3 INCHES OF RAINFALL INTO YOUR TUESDAY. ONCE THE RAIN CLEARS THROUGH WE’LL STILL HAVE OVERCAST CONDITIONS IN THE AFTERNOON.

ONCE THE LOW PRESSURE MOVES OFF THE COAST, A WARM FRONT PUSHING NORTHWARD BRINGING THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY BACK INTO THE FORECAST WEDNESDAY. THERE SHOULD BE PLENTY OF SUN ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WITH ONLY A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. CLOUDS BUILDING BACK IN ON FRIDAY INCREASING OUR CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES BY THE WEEKEND.

HERE IS A LOOK AT YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEARING OUT WITH LOWS IN THE LOW TO MID 60’S. WINDS NORTHWEST 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY. 1-3 INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70’S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING. THERE WILL BE A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80’S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH INCREASING HEAT AND HUMIDITY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80’S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOW 90’S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S AND LOWER 90’S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH NEAR 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO