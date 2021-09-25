Clearing by morning; sunny & breezy Sunday

We had clouds this afternoon ahead of an approaching weak cold front. Any moisture associated with the front will stay along the panhandle of WV and Western MD regions. Waves of clouds this evening and then gradual clearing after midnight. A slightly cooler day Sunday with sunny skies, afternoon breeze, and temperatures into the low 70’s.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: A mix of clouds with clearing after midnight. Not as cool as last night. Lows will drop into the 50’s.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Saturday: Intervals of clouds. High near 70 degrees.

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro