Clear overnight; Hot & Humid Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – WE HAVE A COUPLE OF SHOWERS POPPING UP THIS EVENING EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE INTO NORTHERN VA. HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY IN THE UPPER 80’S TO LOW 90’S. ONCE THE SHOWERS DISSIPATE, WINDS WILL BE CALM AND WE’RE LOOKING AT A CHANCE OF EARLY MORNING FOG AGAIN.

THE HIGH PRESSURE IS IN CONTROL OVER THE AREA BRINGING US A SOUTHERLY FLOW. LOOK FOR PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, WARMER TEMPERATURES AND INCREASED HUMIDITY FOR YOUR MONDAY. MOST AREAS WILL REACH INTO THE LOW TO MID 90’S TOMORROW.

DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO EXTEND INTO TUESDAY BUT WE WILL SEE SOME CLOUDS MOVE IN. HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 90’S AND THIS COULD TRIGGER SOME LATE SHOWERS OR STORMS. AS THE HIGH PRESSURE MOVES OFF THE COAST, WE CAN STILL EXPECT HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ON WEDNESDAY WHICH WILL CREATE AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE. WE CAN SEE THE POTENTIAL FOR SCATTERED STORMS IN THE AFTERNOON TO EVENING.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR 7 DAY FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE LOWER 70’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HOT, AND MUGGY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90’S. HEAT INDEX INTO THE MID 90’S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS OR THUNDERSTORMS LATE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 90’S. HEAT INDEX INTO THE MID 90’S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS NEAR 90 DEGREES WITH HEAT INDEX INTO THE MID 90’S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80’S WITH HEAT INDICES IN THE LOW 90’S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID-UPPER 80’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80’S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80’S.

ENJOY THE WEEK!

METEOROLOGIST MICHAEL DEL SONTRO