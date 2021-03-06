Clear, cold, & winds diminish tonight

Staying sunny and cool on Sunday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Light NW winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the mid 20’s.

Sunday: Sunny with less wind. NW winds 5-7 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Monday: Sunny, becoming mild. Highs will be in the low 50’s. 

Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, not as warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro

