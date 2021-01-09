Clear, cold, & less windy tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The winds will begin to diminish this evening but we will still have a light breeze from the NW at 6-9 mph. Skies will remain clear overnight which will set up the stage for a sunny Sunday. Temperatures will climb above average as we get into the mid to upper 40’s.

It’s a relatively quiet week, but we can’t shake off some occasional cloud cover. A low pressure system we’re watching will pass through Virginia’s southern portions as it moves from West to East. It will bring cloudiness to the region, but we’ll remain dry with clearing the following day. The next cold front passes through on Friday, which could deliver some light precipitation. More importantly, it will bring some colder air beginning on Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Diminishing winds out of the NW at 5-7 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun. A low pressure system will pass just south of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro