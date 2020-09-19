Clear, calm, & cool this evening

Sunny stretch of weather and becoming warmer as the week continues

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’re enjoying some Fall weather this weekend which is a few days early of its official arrival this Tuesday. A nice high pressure building in from the Great Lakes will give us sunny skies and dry conditions. The cooler Northerly winds will become calmer this evening setting up for a cold night ahead. We can expect temperatures near 40 degrees overnight with clear conditions and calm winds.

We’ll continue to stay sunny and cool the next couple of days with temperatures well below average. Daily highs will only be in the mid to upper 60’s for Sunday and Monday. We’ll start to trend warmer Tuesday with high temperatures expected to rise into the lower 70’s with sunny skies. More of a warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees both days. We’ll see some clouds return late Thursday and into Friday but we will still have mostly sunny weather. A fairly quiet pattern of weather with sunshine and a gradual warm-up as the week goes on.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies with calm winds. Lows dropping into the low 40’s.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: First Day of Fall! Sunny skies continue with warmer temperatures into the lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Sunny with more of a warm-up! Highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro